Dubai Police bares integrated security plan for Eid Al Fitr festivities

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Police has laid out its integrated security plan to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

In a tweet on Thursday, the agency unveiled measures such as securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers are held.

According to Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of the Events Security Committee, patrols would be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets, to reinforce security measures, ease congestion, and maintain smooth traffic flow.

The measures include deploying 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, ten rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.

Moreover, Al Ghaithi assured that the Command and Control Centre is ready to receive emergency reports round the clock, with a fast response from specialized police teams.

Al Ghaithi reminded the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches.

“Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages,” he said in a release.

For emergencies, the public can call 999 or use the “Police Eye” service through the Dubai Police smart app.

