Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is still volatile, saying there could be more trouble before the virus settles into a predictable pattern.

In a press conference on Tuesday, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that while the numbers are going down, there’s “still a lot of people dying and that’s still a lot of people getting sick.”

Ryan noted that respiratory viruses do not pass from a pandemic to an endemic phase, rather move to low levels of activity with potentially seasonal epidemic peaks.

“We don’t turn off a pandemic switch. It’s much more likely that we’re going to see…a bumpy road to a more predictable pattern,” he said.

michael ryan
Screengrab from WHO’s Media briefing on global health issues with WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan

Like influenza, Ryan bared that the virus would not be eliminated and still cause significant respiratory disease to vulnerable people.

“I would hope that as the emergency committee meets in May, they will have further positive advice to give Dr. Tedros around their assessment of the trajectory of the pandemic and the existence or not of a PHEIC,” he stressed.

The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid-19 meets every three months and is due to assemble in early May to lay out its advice to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has the final say on whether the virus still constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sharjah parking

Sharjah announces free public parking for Eid

48 mins ago
marcos 4

Marcos eyes 1.2 million housing units under 4PH program

2 hours ago
bi

BI to deploy 147 newly hired officers at NAIA starting April 24

2 hours ago
reuters

Dubai Airports offer accommodation to Sudanese passengers affected by suspended flights to Khartoum

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button