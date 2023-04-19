Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Imee Marcos questions EDCA sites, asks why we rely on foreigners for defense

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Senate of the Philippines

Senator Imee Marcos has questioned the intention of the new sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA and why the country is relying on foreigners for its external defense.

During a senate inquiry, Marcos said that the role of EDCA is not for Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s modernization but disaster preparedness, maritime security, and counterterrorism.

“With regards to the purpose of EDCA and modernization, it appears to us, to reiterate, that in fact modernization no longer appears to be the primary of EDCA but disaster preparedness, maritime security, and counterterrorism,” Marcos said.

“In really implementing those functions, we need to modernize, madam, considering all those,” Defense chief Carlito Galvez responded.

“Bakit parang nakalimutan na natin, parang aasa na lang ba tayo sa mga dayuhan na ipagtanggol tayo samantalang ang ating sandatahang lakas ay nanatiling bulok, luma, under armed and completely abject in the face of external threats?,” Marcos replied.

“The modernization effort of EDCA is to, basically, to really prepare to defend our country collectively with our allies,” Galvez responded.

Marcos however was dissatisfied with the replies of the official and ordered officials to submit to the senate the modernization aspect of EDCA.

“That’s a very general statement, I would appreciate it if you could submit in the future, in the near future, the modernization aspect of EDCA, which has not been clarified to any of us in this chamber,” Marcos said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

painting

Artist refuses award after his AI image wins in photo contest

1 min ago
Untitled design 10

Moon-sighting committee asks Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday

59 mins ago
tft website 7

DICT: No sim registration extension for now

1 hour ago
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid 1 1

Sheikh Mohammed announces personal donation of Dh250 million to ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button