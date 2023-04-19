Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DICT: No sim registration extension for now

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) said there will be no extension of sim card registration for now as it is slated to end on April 26.

In a statement, the DICT said that it is aware of the appeals of the telecommunications company to extend the registration period but for now it will not be granted and the end of the registration period will be as scheduled.

“We encourage everyone to register to promote the responsible use of SIMs and provide law enforcement agencies the necessary tools to crack down on perpetrators who use SIMs for their crimes, consistent with the declared policy of the law,” the DICT said.

This means that sim cards that are not yet registered will face deactivation in accordance with Republic Act No. 11934, otherwise known as the SIM Registration Act.

The measure, which was signed on October 10, 2022 and implemented on Dec. 27, 2022, in order to prevent crimes, text scams and mobile phishing.

Based on the data released by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) 73,033,833 SIMs were registered as of April 17 or at least 43.47 percent of the existing 168,016,400 cards nationwide.

