Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

2-day webinar on property investment all set for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Investing in a property is one of the most in-demand opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) today. Unlike gadgets, dining experiences, or staycations, owning a property provides high returns for their value appraisal.

With this, The Filipino Times (TFT), in partnership with Rockwell Land, has set a back-to-back free webinar to enlighten OFWs here in the Middle East on what to look for in a property.

As part of TFT’s Usapang OFW series, the two online discussions will be held this coming April 29 and 30.

The webinar will tackle important points in property investments such as knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Both events will be attended by experienced real estate experts including Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries and Johann Escanan of Rockwell Land Sales.

For years, Rockwell has opened properties for sale which are conveniently located in strategic key areas and are known for its luxurious and world-class designs.

Learn from the experts and take note of the essentials to consider when investing in a property in the upcoming webinar.

Registrations are still open. For those interested to join you can sign up using the links below:

April 29: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-29-april-2023/

April 30: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-30-april-2023/

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

643ce87682bbf

RLC’s Mantawi Residences: ‘Cebu’s next frontier of progress’

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 19 at 6.15.16 PM

Nurse Michael Joseph Dino from Philippines selected as finalist for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 at 5.21.36 PM

Get your dream job in Australia with Illimite Migration’s 8-step approach

3 hours ago
Untitled design 12

Lulu stacks up best deals for Eid festive shopping

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button