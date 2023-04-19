2-day webinar on property investment all set for OFWs

Investing in a property is one of the most in-demand opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) today. Unlike gadgets, dining experiences, or staycations, owning a property provides high returns for their value appraisal.

With this, The Filipino Times (TFT), in partnership with Rockwell Land, has set a back-to-back free webinar to enlighten OFWs here in the Middle East on what to look for in a property.

As part of TFT’s Usapang OFW series, the two online discussions will be held this coming April 29 and 30.

The webinar will tackle important points in property investments such as knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Both events will be attended by experienced real estate experts including Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries and Johann Escanan of Rockwell Land Sales.

For years, Rockwell has opened properties for sale which are conveniently located in strategic key areas and are known for its luxurious and world-class designs.

Learn from the experts and take note of the essentials to consider when investing in a property in the upcoming webinar.

Registrations are still open. For those interested to join you can sign up using the links below:

April 29: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-29-april-2023/

April 30: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-30-april-2023/