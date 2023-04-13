Marcos approves creation of single operating system for all gov’t transactions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the creation of a single operating system for all government transactions to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

During a sectoral meeting on improving bureaucratic efficiency on Tuesday, Marcos said different agencies working on a code or policy must consider the differences between the national bureaucracy and various local government units (LGUs).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Marcos said: “Those are the things that we still work with. The questions we were trying to bring it down to that level, and the local governments are really part of that thing. You’ve seen how it can happen. That’s what we need to address.”

Marcos has directed the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Anti-Red Tape Authority to assist LGUs in adopting the Business Permits and Licensing Systems in All Cities and Municipalities system.

With the aim of using a unified application form, linking them to the network that sets up a “one-stop-shop,” officials are also looking at integrating all the processes for migrant workers, maritime, as well as shipping industries, as they noted the improvement and the processes by integrating all government processes through data sharing.

Moreover, the government is carrying out TradeNet, Manual for the Reengineering of Business Permits and Licensing Systems in All Cities and Municipalities and Streamlined Guidelines for the Issuance of Permits, Licenses, and Certificates for the Construction of Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure.