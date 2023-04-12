Dubai opens innovative platform to facilitate investment opportunities for private sector

The Dubai Municipality has opened an innovative platform that promotes collaborative investment opportunities for the private sector worth roughly at AED576.3 million.

As part of the Municipality’s continuous efforts to enhance its procedures, the platform will enable private sector investors to submit proposals for joint projects with Dubai Municipality and provides a streamlined and transparent channel for the evaluation and approval of ideas and proposals.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Najib Mohammed Saleh, Director of Commercial Affairs and Investment Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The initiative supports our broader strategy to contribute to realizing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the world’s top three cities and raise its global competitiveness over the next decade.”

“The platform provides investors the tools needed to evaluate investment opportunities proposed by the Municipality and apply for them as well as suggest new investments. The platform also facilitates the speedy renewal of contracts,” Saleh added.

Both domestic and foreign investors can monitor the implementation and documentation of the investment process through the platform’s electronic system.

Moreover, it will generate reports on investment opportunities and revenues, and provide accurate and up-to-date data that can support decision-makers.

The platform is available for investors both in the UAE and overseas and can be accessed on Dubai Municipality’s website.