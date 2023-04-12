DOTR eyes completion of maintenance works in 18 airports before Marcos’ SONA in June

The Department of Transportation (DOTR) said it eyes to complete the maintenance of 18 airports by June, just before the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said: “We also reported ports that will be completed before June, around 20 of these. And of course, road sector projects, which will include the construction of the mega bike lanes and there are more projects for example in the rail sector.”

During the Palace briefing on Tuesday, Bautista made the progress report, which included aviation, road sector and maritime project updates.

Moreover, the DOTR reported to Marcos the finalization of different contract packages for the North-South Commuter Railway, as well as contract packages for the Metro Manila Subway.

Bautista also bared developments in the completion of railway projects including the MRT-7, which the agency expects to be completed by June of 2025, as well as the extension of LRT-1 from Baclaran to Sucat, which are expected to be completed by 2024.