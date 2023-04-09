Ayala Land Premier: 4 Reasons Why It’s the Smart Investment Choice

Investing your hard-earned money in real estate is a wise decision, and Ayala Land Premier (ALP) is a developer that delivers exceptional quality of life and reliable growth. ALP offers upscale luxury residential developments in prime locations within the heart of the city, such as Makati and Bonifacio Global City, that provide access to business districts and offer vast retail, dining, and entertainment options.

Here are four reasons why investing in Ayala Land Premier properties is the smart choice:

Prime Locations: ALP’s properties are located in prime areas, providing accessibility to business districts that can aid in achieving work-life balance. ALP’s Garden Towers and Park Central Towers in Makati, and The Suites at One Bonifacio High Street, East Gallery Place, and West Gallery Place in Taguig, are perfect examples. Retail, Dining, and Entertainment Options: ALP’s properties are surrounded by green and open spaces, such as Nuvali and Arca South, offering a nature-rich lifestyle, and countless dining and leisure options. Vibrant Community: ALP’s properties are known for their outstanding opportunities, integrated lifestyles, and diverse communities, where inspiring and highly motivated individuals gather. Ayala Land Premier has estates in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, offering culture, luxury, and a positive way of life. Great Potential for Value Appreciation: ALP’s first-class residential properties have proven significant value appreciation over the years. Developments in BGC have appreciated by an average of 45% in the last eight years since West Gallery Place’s launch, while those in Arca South grew by 48% in value in just nine years since the launch of Arbor Lanes in 2014. Meanwhile, highly-coveted addresses in Makati have appreciated by 52% over the last 11 years, from the launch of Garden Towers in 2012 to the latest unit sold.

Investing with Ayala Land Premier means investing in your future. Celebrating its 34th anniversary, Ayala Land continues to create sustainable developments that consistently increase in value and help Filipinos become closer to their dream lives.