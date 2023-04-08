WHO monitors new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is monitoring the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, which has been identified in about two dozen countries.

In a media briefing, the WHO noted that the subvariant has not been found in the United States, but it is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant that has been dominant in the country since January.

According to laboratory studies, XBB.1.16 has one additional mutation that makes it more infectious and potentially more pathogenic.

“This is one to watch. It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19.

Most of the samples of XBB.1.16 were from India, where it has become dominant.

Further, Omicron remains the variant of concern worldwide and hundreds of subvariants continue to emerge.