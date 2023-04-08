Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO monitors new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is monitoring the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, which has been identified in about two dozen countries.

In a media briefing, the WHO noted that the subvariant has not been found in the United States, but it is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant that has been dominant in the country since January.

According to laboratory studies, XBB.1.16 has one additional mutation that makes it more infectious and potentially more pathogenic.

“This is one to watch. It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19.

Most of the samples of XBB.1.16 were from India, where it has become dominant.

Further, Omicron remains the variant of concern worldwide and hundreds of subvariants continue to emerge.

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

