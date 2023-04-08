Manila Cathedral to host 1st youth orchestra Easter concert

The Manila Cathedral is set to host the first youth orchestra endorsed to perform a concert on its site on Easter.

In a Facebook post, the church announced that the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra will take center stage on April 13, 6:30 p.m. inside its grounds.

The special Easter concert entitled “Risen” will be held on the eve of the installation of Msgr. Rolando R. dela Cruz as Manila Cathedral’s new Rector.

In a report from Interaksyon, Dela Cruz said the music of the young talented musicians will take the public “on a journey of hope, renewal, and joy.”

For more details of the event, visit the Manila Cathedral’s website or social media pages.