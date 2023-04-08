Latest NewsNewsTFT News

4 dead after drowning in Batangas, Quezon on Good Friday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Four persons drowned in separate incidents in the provinces of Batangas and Quezon Province.

In an Inquirer report, Batangas police said that one of the victims was identified by her relatives during a religious outing in San Juan, Batangas.

At around 1:40PM, a religious paster saw the victim floating in the swimming pool.

The victim was found by rescuers and she was brought to the nearest hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Another male victim was found in another resort in Batangas at around 8:50PM.

He was taken into the district hospital and died after being brought to the hospital.

Another drowing victim was found dead in a river in Batangas town of Tuy.

In Quezon, another man’s body was found dead at Barangay Talao-Talao in Lucena City, Quezon.

Based on police report, the victim had a drinking spree the night before and decided to take a
swim. But instead of sleeping after swimming the victim decided to stay in the water.

Authorities are now investigating the drowning incidents.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS miss u ph

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Pre-Pageant Challenges open to public voting

4 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 08 at 3.33.16 PM

Vehicle collision on UAE highway serves as warning against reckless driving, says Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
Image 1 Big Bad Wolf Books 2023

Big Bad Wolf Kicks Off Its Biggest Book Sale

2 hours ago
kc concepcion

KC Concepcion turns 38, Sharon Cuneta shares wish to her daughter

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button