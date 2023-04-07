Latest NewsNewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte calls for unity in Holy Week message

Vice President Sara Duterte is calling for unity and set aside differences in order for the Philippines to have a just and humane society.

“Let the way of the Cross guide us in upholding solidarity, setting aside our differences to build a just and humane society, and fostering equitable governance that will ease the plight of our kababayans,” Duterte said in her Holy Week message.

Duterte urged Filipinos to continue fighting communism, corruption and illegal drugs.

“Sa ating pananalangin, pasasalamat at pananampalataya, nawa’y ipakita natin ang walang hanggang pag-asa ng ating pananampalatayang Kristiyano kasabay ng determinasyong mangampanya laban sa lokal na komunismo, katiwalian, kriminalidad, at ilegal na droga na nagbabanta sa ating mga demokratikong mithiin at sumisira sa buhay ng marami,” she said.

Duterte said that Christ’s death and resurrection should inspire Filipinos to build a peaceful nation.

“These recent years, our strong faith as a nation has allowed us to display resiliency despite the global crises affecting our nation and the challenges in our personal and professional lives,” Duterte said.

