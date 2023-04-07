Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA Terminal 2 gets makeover

Courtesy of: Christina Garcia Frasco

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 has received a makeover, according to a statement by the Tourism Department.

The DOT said the airport’s interior has been changed to Filipino-inspired aesthetic.

The airport was redesigned with wooden furniture, from the baskets that cover the lights in the ceiling to the rattan chairs in the lounging area.

The tourism information center was also given a wooden look.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco shared a video of the Terminal 2 showing that the airport has available charging stations while some walls of the terminal were covered with plant walls and solihiya or rattan panels.

NAIA Terminal 2 will be used for domestic flights starting July 1.

“Feel the love and the warmth of the Filipino welcome, and enjoy and admire the work of Filipino artisans in the newly improved NAIA Terminal 2,” Frasco said.

