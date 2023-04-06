Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP rolls out “Bisikleta Iglesia” for intensified security for the Holy Week

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Philippine National Police

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has conducted an ocular inspection in different churches and places of convergence in Metro Manila simultaneously with the “Bisikleta Iglesia” as part of its intensified security coverage for the Holy Week.

The simultaneous conduct of Bisikleta Iglesia Patrol on Thursday was spearheaded by the Manila Police District which started at its headquarters in Ermita to different churches such as Quiapo Church, Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, Malate Church, and Baclaran Church.

Moreover, PNP personnel manning Police Assistance Desks will be put in visible places and remain alert and ready to help the community and respond to any eventuality that may arise.

The activity was joined by over 120 participants.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Image

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Radisson Blu Hotel’s super family brunch

17 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 07 at 10.07.17 AM

Marcos vows continued gov’t initiatives to boost economy

1 hour ago
immigration

BI: Airport ops for Holy Week ‘smooth sailing’

2 hours ago
iStock 1139470551

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Likely dates of 4-day holiday in the UAE announced

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button