PNP rolls out “Bisikleta Iglesia” for intensified security for the Holy Week

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has conducted an ocular inspection in different churches and places of convergence in Metro Manila simultaneously with the “Bisikleta Iglesia” as part of its intensified security coverage for the Holy Week.

The simultaneous conduct of Bisikleta Iglesia Patrol on Thursday was spearheaded by the Manila Police District which started at its headquarters in Ermita to different churches such as Quiapo Church, Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, Malate Church, and Baclaran Church.

Moreover, PNP personnel manning Police Assistance Desks will be put in visible places and remain alert and ready to help the community and respond to any eventuality that may arise.

The activity was joined by over 120 participants.