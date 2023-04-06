Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Clark Int’l Airport celebrates 7th year with Emirates

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Clark International Airport

The Clark International Airport and the Emirates has celebrated its 7th year anniversary of partnership on Wednesday.

Key personalities were present in the event as a a ceremonial cake cutting and token exchanges occurred.

Among those who attended the event were:
1) LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Noel F. Manankil
2) EK338 Pilot in Command – Captain Chandrasegaran Mariappan
3) EK338 Flight Crew
4) EK Airport Services Manager in Clark – Mr. Edward Silverio
5) Head of Operations – Mr. Dante Basanta
6) Vice President for Commercial Development – Ms. Evangeline Tejada
7) Head – Traffic Development – Ms. Jasmin Reyes
8 ) Head – Corporate Communications – Ms. Teri Flores
9) Legal Counsel – Atty. Manuel Joseph Franco

Further, the two companies expressed hope to more successful years ahead.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

driverless taxi in dubai 1

Dubai pushes for driverless taxis by 2023

4 hours ago
tft website 1

Fire razes family of five due to overcharged e-bike

4 hours ago
20230406 mishap via bangui police

1 dead, 7 injured in Ilocos Norte road accident on Maundy Thursday

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 50

Being their own boss: How Filipino engineers and architect built their companies in the UAE

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button