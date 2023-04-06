Clark Int’l Airport celebrates 7th year with Emirates

The Clark International Airport and the Emirates has celebrated its 7th year anniversary of partnership on Wednesday.
Key personalities were present in the event as a a ceremonial cake cutting and token exchanges occurred.
Among those who attended the event were:
1) LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Noel F. Manankil
2) EK338 Pilot in Command – Captain Chandrasegaran Mariappan
3) EK338 Flight Crew
4) EK Airport Services Manager in Clark – Mr. Edward Silverio
5) Head of Operations – Mr. Dante Basanta
6) Vice President for Commercial Development – Ms. Evangeline Tejada
7) Head – Traffic Development – Ms. Jasmin Reyes
8 ) Head – Corporate Communications – Ms. Teri Flores
9) Legal Counsel – Atty. Manuel Joseph Franco
Further, the two companies expressed hope to more successful years ahead.