Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA terminals ready for surge of around 2M passengers this Holy week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

File Photo

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is ready for the influx of passengers ahead of the Holy Week break.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista made the assessment in an inspection last Tuesday.

“The flow of traffic is orderly and you can see the employees of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) all over the place … so the coordination of the NAIA, of other agencies, such as the OTS is good,” Bautista said.

Baustista also asked the airlines to open the check-in counters earlier to assist passengers and to avoid overcrowding in terminals.

“I told MIAA to let the airlines open early and not charge them additional fees so the lines would not pile up,” Bautista said.

Bautista expects around 2 million passengers in NAIA terminals from April 6 to 10.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

uae ambassador

UAE Ambassador to PH hosts Iftar Dinner in Manila, highlights ‘human fraternity’

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 11 at 10.03.11

Customs to review policy after destroying of toy plane owned by OFW incident

4 hours ago
century

Century Pacific posts 14% Topline, 6% Profit Growth in 2022

4 hours ago
tft website

Authorities confiscate P476K worth of shabu from former OFW

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button