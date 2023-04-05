NAIA terminals ready for surge of around 2M passengers this Holy week

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is ready for the influx of passengers ahead of the Holy Week break.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista made the assessment in an inspection last Tuesday.

“The flow of traffic is orderly and you can see the employees of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) all over the place … so the coordination of the NAIA, of other agencies, such as the OTS is good,” Bautista said.

Baustista also asked the airlines to open the check-in counters earlier to assist passengers and to avoid overcrowding in terminals.

“I told MIAA to let the airlines open early and not charge them additional fees so the lines would not pile up,” Bautista said.

Bautista expects around 2 million passengers in NAIA terminals from April 6 to 10.