Manny Villar still richest in PH in Forbes list

Former Senate president and real estate mogul Manny Villar has kept his title as the richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $8.6 billion in 2023, according to Forbes on Tuesday.

In its 37th annual ranking of the world’s richest people, Forbes revealead that Villar, who is the founder and chair of Vista Malls Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., and Allday Marts supermarkets, has ranked on the 1st place in the catalog of 14 Filipino billionaires and 232nd place in Forbes’ latest list of billionaires worldwide.

Placing on 2nd place is Enrique Razon Jr., owner of ports operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. and casino company Bloomberry Resorts, with an estimated net worth of $7.3 billion.

On the 3rd spot is San Miguel Corp. CEO and president Ramon Ang with an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion.

Followed by Andrew Tan on 4th place, founder of conglomerate Alliance Global Group, with a net worth of $2.5 billion each.

Siblings Hans Sy and Herbert Sy, advisers of SM Investments, who each have a net worth of $2.4 billion, settled on 5th place.

Sharing the 5th spot is Lucio Tan, owner of Philippine Airlines, with a net worth of $2.4 billion.

Harley Sy and Teresita Sy-Coson of SM Investments went on 6th place, having a net worth of $2.2 billion each.

Followed by their sister Elizabeth Sy on 7th place, with a $1.9 billion net worth.

At the 8th spot is Lance Gokongwei, CEO of JG Summit Holdings, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Tony Tan Caktiong, founder and chair of Jollibee Foods Corp., took the 9th place, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Inigo Zobel, chairman of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. is at 10th place, with a $1 billion net worth.

 

