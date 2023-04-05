Authorities confiscate P476K worth of shabu from former OFW

The Philippine National Police managed to seize 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000 from a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Victoria, Negros Occidental.

The suspect was identified as Rolin De Arroz, a 52-year-old resident of Barangay 9 of the said town.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Major Joy Ellaga, deputy chief of the Victorias City Police Station said that Arroz is considered as high value individual because of the volume of drugs confiscated from him.

A P1,000 marked money, drug paraphernalia, and a sedan were also seized from Arroz.

The PNP said that Arroz was places under surveillance over his alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Drug charges are now being readied against him. Arroz also had previous theft charges in another area.