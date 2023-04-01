MWO-Dubai holds special service for OFWs ahead of Holy Week, Day of Valor Break

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, has conducted a special service on Saturday to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) whose flights are from April 4 to 11.

The MWO opened its doors on a weekend to ensure that workers who will fly back home will not be affected by the declared holidays in April such as the Holy Week which will be observed from April 6 to 7 and the commemoration of the Day of Valor in the Philippines.

In a statement, Labor Attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Atty. John Rio Bautista bared that a total of 615 individual services were provided to OFWs on the said date.

Moreover, 223 employment documents were verified, 123 OWWA membership were paid/renewed, 133 were provided SSS services, and 136 were accommodated for Pag-IBIG services availment.

To ensure that services remain unhampered amid the holidays, the MWO conducts these special services for easy access of workers.

Those whose flight to the Philippines is covered by the holiday break but were not able to avail of the special service may visit the MWO one working day before their flight as the Office is still open from April 3 to 5, before temporarily closing for the Philippine holiday break.

The MWO will resume its operations on April 11.