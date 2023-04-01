BI gears up for paperless travel cards starting May 1

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced on Friday that it will cease the use of paper-based arrival and/or departure cards starting May 1.

In an advisory, the BI said it will conduct a “full-scale implementation of the e-Travel System.”

Starting on April 15, crewmembers and passengers of all aircrafts and seacrafts shall be required to register on the eTravel portal.

Arriving and departing passengers can log in to the platform as early as 72 hours but not later than 3 hours from their scheduled flights.

Last year, the eTravel portal was launched in December to consolidate all data into one platform to streamline entry procedures.