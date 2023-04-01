Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI gears up for paperless travel cards starting May 1

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced on Friday that it will cease the use of paper-based arrival and/or departure cards starting May 1.

In an advisory, the BI said it will conduct a “full-scale implementation of the e-Travel System.”

Starting on April 15, crewmembers and passengers of all aircrafts and seacrafts shall be required to register on the eTravel portal.

Arriving and departing passengers can log in to the platform as early as 72 hours but not later than 3 hours from their scheduled flights.

Last year, the eTravel portal was launched in December to consolidate all data into one platform to streamline entry procedures.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

1

Rockwell presents ‘worthwhile’ property options for as low as 796 dirhams

5 hours ago
Picture1

MWO-Dubai holds special service for OFWs ahead of Holy Week, Day of Valor Break

7 hours ago
jhope

BTS’ J-Hope officially enlists in the army

10 hours ago
interfaith iftar

UAE Embassy highlights inclusion, coexistence as it hosts interfaith iftar in Washington

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button