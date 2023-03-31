‘Highest since pandemic’ Marcos lauds increased in  Pag-IBIG dividend rates

President Bongbong Marcos commended Pag-IBIG Fund’s increased in dividends and is considered to be the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the presentation of Pag-IBIG Funds Chairman Report 2022 last Tuesday, the agency’s regular savings dividend rate for 2022 reached 6.53 percent while its Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) savings surged to 7.03 percent per annum.

“It makes me proud that your agency’s stewardship of our national savings program has successfully provided affordable shelter financing for our people. Let me thank all of you, the members who are the owners of Pag-IBIG Fund, including concerned housing developers, partners, and other key stakeholders who have been instrumental in fulfilling the Pag-IBIG Fund’s mandate, of serving the Filipino workforce,” Marcos said in a speech during the event.

“As the Pag-IBIG Fund was established under the presidency of my father, I look forward to your efforts in continuing his legacy of quality public service into the future. I urge you to sustain transparency and accountability in all the work that you do. Thus, we are able to maintain the public’s renewed trust in the government. Let us ensure that the Pag-IBIG Fund remains at the forefront of fulfilling our peoples’ aspirations,” Marcos added.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said that the high dividend rates were the result of high net income coupled with high dividend payout.

“We at Pag-IBIG do all that we can to keep the returns on our members’ savings high while ensuring the Fund’s sustainability and stability,” Acuzar said.

“Truly, when Pag-IBIG Fund performs well, it is our members who benefit the most. We assure our members that Pag-IBIG Fund shall be their reliable partner as they pursue a better and more secure future,” he added.