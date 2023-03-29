Teves lawyer says preliminary investigation into Degamo slay a ‘kangaroo court’

The lawyer of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said that the upcoming proceedings on the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo would become a ‘kangaroo court’.

In a GMA News interview, lawyer Ferdie Topacio said that he is concerned when Justice spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano said the Department of Justice (DOJ), the National Bureau of Investigation, and the police were conducting a case build-up on the case.

“Eh, ‘yung prosecutors po ang mag de-determine in the first place kung may probable cause or wala. Eh, bakit kasama sa build-up ang prosecutors… Eh, papaano ngayon sila mismo ang nag-case build-up. Papaano nila kokontrahin ang sarili nila,” Topacio said.

“So all indications point to the fact that this is going to be some sort of kangaroo court,” Topacio added.

Topacio hopes that he will be proven wrong in the upcoming preliminary investigation.

“I hope I’m proven wrong pero gano’n na ba kababa ang nangyari sa sistema ng hustisya ng ating bayan na foregone conclusion na meron talagang kasong ifa-file sa isang taong iniimbestigahan pa lamang?” Topacio added.

In a CNN Philippines interview, Topacio said that his client has no plans yet to go back home over “real danger” in his life.

Remulla said that Teves is now among the masterminds in the killing of Degamo. The Justice chief also accused Teves of being the mastermind in other illegal activities in the province.