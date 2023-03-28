Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police arrest two individuals for handbag and wallet snatching, impose Dh4,000 fines

Staff Report3 hours ago

Two men have been jailed and fined for snatching handbags and wallets from unsuspecting victims in different parts of Dubai.

The first incident involved a 36-year-old man of African descent who stole a wallet from a customer dining in a restaurant.

After grabbing the wallet, the accused fled the scene and was pursued by the victim, who was then confronted by several of the accused’s friends.

The victim reported the incident to the police, who apprehended the accused and sentenced him to one month in prison, a fine of Dh500, and deportation from the country.

In the second incident, two unemployed men of Asian nationality snatched a handbag from a table outside a store in the Al Rifaa area of Dubai.

The police were able to identify and arrest both men and upon interrogation, one admitted to having carried out similar thefts in various parts of the city.

Both men were sentenced to one month in prison followed by deportation and a fine of Dh4,000.

The Dubai Police have been active in reminding residents to always be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to protect their belongings in public places.

