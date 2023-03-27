Traveling to the Philippines this April? Take note of MWO Dubai’s closure dates

Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai has issued an advisory for Filipinos traveling from UAE to the Philippines this April which coincide their closure dates for the upcoming Holy Week and Araw ng Kagitingan.

The MWO has advised the traveling public to take note of the scheduled changes due to mentioned holidays.

According to the advisory, for OFWs with confirmed flight schedules on April 1-3, 2023, who require contract verification, they should visit MWO Dubai on March 31, 2023 (Friday).

No appointment is needed, but a valid confirmed ticket (for April 1-3, 2023) is required for entry. The cut-off for entry is until 11:00 AM only.

Meanwhile, for OFWs with confirmed flight schedules on April 4-11, 2023, no appointment is needed, but a valid confirmed ticket (for April 4-11, 2023) is required for entry.

They should visit MWO Dubai on April 1, 2023 (Saturday), from 7.30 AM until 12:00 NN, with a cut-off for entry until 11:00 AM only.

The MWO also reminded the public to avoid queueing up in the early hours since everyone who arrives within the prescribed time with a qualifying confirmed flight schedule will be accommodated.

For more information on the requirements and other contract verification options, interested individuals may visit www.polodubaiportal.org.

The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai will be closed on the following dates in observance of the Philippine public holidays: Maundy Thursday (April 6, 2023), Good Friday (April 7, 2023), and Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) on April 10, 2023.

MWO Dubai issued Advisory No. 9, s. 23 on March 16, 2023, providing service schedules for clients with confirmed flights affected by these holidays. The services will resume on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has also announced this closure, consistent with Proclamation No. 90, s. 2022 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The advisory aims to inform the public of the changes in the service schedule to avoid inconvenience during the holidays.

The MWO Dubai advises all Filipinos traveling from UAE to the Philippines to take note of the scheduled dates of when to visit the office and ensure that they have the necessary documents for verification.

With these reminders, the MWO hopes to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all OFWs during the upcoming holidays.