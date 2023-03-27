FDCP Opens Call for Filipino audiovisual companies, producers for Cannes Marché du Film 2023

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has opened its call for Filipino audiovisual companies involved in production, production-related activities, line production, post-production, and animation to be part of the Philippine delegation to the Marché du Film 2023.

The Marché du Film 2023 is the business arm of the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival happening from May 16 to 24 in France.

In a Facebook post, the FDCP said interested audiovisual companies must register and submit their applications through https://bit.ly/408ySBL on or before April 15. Companies must comply with the following requirements:

• Must be a Filipino film company (production, line production, post-production, animation or services)

• Must be registered with the FDCP National Registry

• Must be willing to travel to Cannes, France for Marché du Film 2023

• Must be fully-vaccinated or had a booster shot with any of the four (4) EU-approved vaccines: Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Janssen

• Must be willing to comply with necessary COVID-19 travel restrictions

The professional contact details of the chosen delegates will also be featured in the Marché du Film publications.

Moreover, the FDCP noted that companies which will be selected will receive Marché du Film Market Badges which will grant their representatives access to the entirety of Cannes International Film Festival’s program of screenings and exclusive reruns, Marché du Film screenings and online platforms, one-year free subscription to Cinando and its professional contact details, and to the thematic speed meetings during the duration of the event.

The FDCP will be having a Philippine pavilion, shared with the Singapore Film Commission, to provide a venue to Filipino delegates where they can set up meetings, discuss deals, and further expand their networks with all their foreign counterparts.

One of the biggest film markets in the world, Marché du Film is where more than 12,000 film professionals from around the globe gather to build networks and explore co-production opportunities.