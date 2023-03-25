LA Tenorio stays with league amid cancer battle, thanks fans for outpouring support

The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel took another step in their defense of the PBA Governors’ Cup title on Friday, winning over the San Miguel Beermen, 121-112, to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five semifinals.

Fans welcomed the victory, but the best highlight of the game was LA Tenorio being present with the team, just days after announcing his colon cancer diagnosis.

Tenorio expressed his gratitude to everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and support.

In a interview during the Game 1 of the semifinals between Ginebra and San Miguel, Tenorio said, “Hindi ko masagot lahat ng mga message, ang dami talagang nagdarasal para sa akin and I want to take this opportunity to really thank everyone. The PBA family, all the fans all over the world, not just in the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Tenorio paid a visit to Our Lady of Antipolo after the PBA game as he pleaded for prayers for steadfast recovery. He has been a devotee of Our Lady of Antipolo since he was a young child.

Earlier, the 38-year-old veteran guard, through a statement on the league’s website, revealed that he has been diagnosed with the disease and has since undergone surgery. Dubbed as the league’s ‘Iron Man’ for playing 744 straight games, Tenorio will now take the proper treatment hoping to return to the basketball court.