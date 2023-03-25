Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW partners with mWell for OFW healthcare services

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

Overseas Filipinos can take better care of themselves and their families back home through the latest partnership between the Department of Migrant Workers and mWell by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople and mWell Chief Executive Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla has signed a Partnership Agreement to deliver the best possible healthcare services to OFWs and their families through the mWell Mobile App, the Philippines’ first fully integrated health and wellness app.

In a statement, Ople said, “Technology and partners like mWell, and of course the expertise of our doctors – these are all ingredients of what an essential public service program will be all about. Government cannot do it alone. But it’s the aspirations to do what’s best for the OFWs. And that aspiration is the glue that binds this partnership together.”

Through the mWell app, migrant workers can do teleconsultation with physicians and psychologists at their convenience, as well as access healthcare and wellness programs for a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, OFWs and their families can enjoy discounted laboratory tests in the Philippines through mWell’s partner clinics.

