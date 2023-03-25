Antipolo Cathedral now officially declared an international shrine by Vatican

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or Antipolo Cathedral formally became an international shrine starting March 25, in accordance with a decree issued by Vatican.

In a Facebook post, the Antipolo Cathedral released a video of Most Rev. Francisco M. De Leon, D.D. as he reads the official decree from the Dicastery for Evangelization of the Vatican confirming the elevation of the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage into an international shrine, the first in Southeast Asia and eleventh in the world.

The two other international shrines in Asia are the St. Thomas Church Malayattoor in India and the Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground and Seoul Pilgrimage Routes in South Korea.

According to Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, March 25 also coincides with the day when the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage departed the Mexican town of Acapulco on board a galleon 397 years ago. The three-month sail was not smooth as it was met by storms and almost caught on fire.

Despite these challenges, the ship arrived safely on the Philippine shore on June 18, 1626, where the image got its title, Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the Catholic faithful in celebrating the declaration of the Antipolo Cathedral as an international shrine.

In a tweet, Marcos expressed hope that the declaration would further strengthen the faith of Filipino Catholics.

Nakikiisa tayo sa kapwa nating Katoliko sa pagdiriwang sa deklarasyon ng Vatican sa Antipolo Cathedral bilang kauna-unahang international shrine sa bansa at ikatlo sa buong Asya. Nawa’y palalimin pa ng karangalang ito ang pananampalataya ng bawat isa. pic.twitter.com/rwEv4It6Y5 — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) March 24, 2023