Philippine Airlines empowers women in aviation with all-female flight to Guam

Philippine Airlines proudly showcased its commitment to empowering women in the aviation industry by operating an all-female flight to Guam on Thursday. Flight PR110, a 168-seater Airbus A321neo, departed from Manila on March 22 and landed in Guam on March 23, with Capt. Emmie Inciong-Ragasa leading the way as the commanding officer, assisted by First Officer Lilybeth Tan-Ng.

What’s more, the flight’s cabin crew was entirely composed of women, including Flight Purses Edrose Mae Tang, FA Gladys Lim, FA Frances Ann Alindogan, FA Verona Rae Salangsang, and FA Pamela Jaine Sta. Ana, according to PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

It’s worth noting that Tan-Ng, the first officer, is the daughter of PAL Chairman Lucio Tan and the wife of PAL President Stanley-Ng. The return flight PR111 from Guam to Manila will also be manned by women, with Capt. Hidelina Patrimonio and FO Ng taking charge, Villaluna said.

Villaluna emphasized that PAL’s female workforce is “strong, dynamic, evolving, and empowered,” highlighting the airline’s unwavering support for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

