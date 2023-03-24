MRT-3 passenger arrested over bomb joke 

A passenger of the MRT-3 was arrested after making a bomb joke at the MRT-3 Shaw Boulevard Station on Thursday night.

According to a CNN Philippines report, the suspect made the joke during a baggage inspection.

The 25-year-old man was with his friends when the man made the joke saying that there was a bomb during the inspection.

The suspect was turned over to the Wack Wack Police Station after undergoing the preliminary investigation by the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office.

The MRT-3 management reminded passengers not to make a joke since it was a severe offense and could cause unnecessary inconvenience to train operations.

The suspect is now detained at the Eastern Police District and facing charges of violating Presidential Decree 1727 or the “Anti-Bomb Joke Law.”