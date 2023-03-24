Latest NewsNewsTFT News

MRT-3 passenger arrested over bomb joke 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

A passenger of the MRT-3 was arrested after making a bomb joke at the MRT-3 Shaw Boulevard Station on Thursday night. 

According to a CNN Philippines report, the suspect made the joke during a baggage inspection. 

The 25-year-old man was with his friends when the man made the joke saying that there was a bomb during the inspection.

The suspect was turned over to the Wack Wack Police Station after undergoing the preliminary investigation by the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office.

The MRT-3 management reminded passengers not to make a joke since it was a severe offense and could cause unnecessary inconvenience to train operations.

The suspect is now detained at the Eastern Police District and facing charges of violating Presidential Decree 1727 or the “Anti-Bomb Joke Law.”

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 15

Al Nafoora opens its doors at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.48 PM

Deli Boutique: A fusion of international and Arabic cuisine in the heart of Barsha

3 hours ago
PAL

Philippine Airlines empowers women in aviation with all-female flight to Guam

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 14

‘Okay kami’ Yassi Pressman clarifies issue with Nadine Lustre

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button