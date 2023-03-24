Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Catholics in UAE observe Lent as churches hold retreats, masses, stations of the cross

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: St. Mary's Catholic Church Dubai

Filipinos and their families in the United Arab Emirates can keep the Holy Week tradition alive by participating in Lenten activities conducted by various churches in the region.

In St. Francis of Assisi Church, also simply known as the Jebel Ali Church, one of the two main Catholic churches in Dubai, a Parish Lenten Retreat was presided by Rev. Fr. Jhoan Pader, OFM from March 21 to 23, 7:30pm to 9:00pm. The retreat included mass, talk and benediction.

It will also offer Stations of the Cross and Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday which falls on April 7, Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, and masses in different languages every day.

st francis
Courtesy of: St. Francis of Assisi Admin

On the other hand, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, one of the most-visited parishes in Dubai, will be holding a confession from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5.

On Holy Thursday, April 6, it will hold the Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper with washing of feet, while Stations of the Cross will be set up on Good Friday.

st mary 2
Courtesy of: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai

Consequently, St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi will likewise be officiating the Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper with washing of feet on Holy Thursday. It will be followed by the Solemn Procession of the Blessed Sacrament to the Altar of Repose, and then silent Adoration in St. Therese church.

On Good Friday, it will conduct the Stations of the Cross and General Absolution followed by the Liturgy of the Day with the Veneration of the Cross.

st joseph
Courtesy of: St. Joseph’s Cathedral Abu Dhabi

For schedule of activities for the Holy Week, Catholics can check the official website of St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and St. Joseph’s Cathedral respectively.

