Al-Futtaim unveils three major initiatives to democratize the Electric Vehicle Market and pave the way for a new e-Mobility era

In line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, Al-Futtaim, the UAE’s leading diversified business group, has announced the launch of their new Electric Mobility Company, the UAE’s first-ever e-mobility-focused dealership.

This move will offer consumers access to advanced technologies and sustainable driving experiences, bringing world-class brands, cutting-edge innovations, and end-to-end solutions to the country.

Al-Futtaim's new venture comes as part of the UAE's Net-Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and follows the declaration of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability,' making green mobility a top priority. As a country with high levels of EV acceptability and charging-station-to-vehicle ratios, the UAE's EV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30% until 2028, presenting a unique opportunity for consumers looking to make the shift to EVs.

At the Future Mobility Day event held on March 15, 2023, at Ain Dubai Plaza, Bluewaters, Al-Futtaim announced three major initiatives toward their future mobility vision. The first announcement was the launch of their Electric Mobility Company, which will operate as an individual entity, with a team of global talents pooling their expertise in the electric vehicle, hybrid and automotive, led by a newly appointed Managing Director, Hasan Nergiz.

The new Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company also announced its first NEV (New Energy Vehicle) partner, BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer. Al-Futtaim will represent BYD in the UAE, making it the first country in the Middle East to have the industry-defining BYD vehicles touring its streets. BYD has already launched and is operating successfully in several advanced markets like Europe, USA, Japan, and Korea. They remain one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid worldwide, and the only company to produce the full EV industrial chain including batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semi-conductors.

To enable more people in the UAE to make the shift to EVs, the new Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company also announced its partnership with global technology pioneer Siemens to create Charge2Moov charging stations, which come with a 5-year warranty and are suitable for all-electric vehicle models and brands. The product has currently been launched for EV customers, with plans to extend into public charging solutions to add to the fast-growing EV infrastructure within the country.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company shared, “Our vision is to redefine the way customers perceive electric and hybrid and to give everyone in the UAE open access to advanced technologies and new-age, sustainable driving experiences. We can only fulfill the new company’s vision by bringing a portfolio of world-class brands, cutting-edge innovations, end-to-end solutions, and the unparalleled service standards that customers have become accustomed to with Al-Futtaim.” The company is expected to launch four models (EVs and plug-in hybrids) by the end of this year, with a dedicated product launch already planned for the third quarter of the year.