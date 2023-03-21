PBA legend LA Tenorio diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer

PBA star LA Tenorio has issued a statement over his recent absence in the local gaming scene since January.

Tenorio first apologized to his fans for missing the games over his health status.

“I would like to issue a statement about my health status by firstly apologizing to my teammates, some coaches, the PBA, the fans, the media and even some friends. As most of you are aware I have been nursing a minor injury since the Finals last January. I used that as the reason for my sudden absence. My sincerest apologies to all,” Tenorio said in a statement.

The basketball star then confessed about his battle against cancer.

“I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games. I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months,” he said .

Tenorio added that he is holding into his faith that he can survive his condition.

“I have given not only 17 full years to the PBA, but have dedicated my whole life to basketball. I have committed my body and health for the love of the game. It has been my passion and love. Sadly, there are things beyond one’s control. But with my FAITH, I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life. I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I BELIEVE i can touch a basketball once more and return stronger,” Tenorio said.