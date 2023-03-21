Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA Terminal 2 to be used exclusively for domestic flights starting July 1

Courtesy of: Ninoy Aquino International Airport

The Manila International Airport Authority announced that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 will be used exclusively for domestic flights starting July 1.

“By June 16, the remaining flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) will be moved to Terminal 1 para by July 1, Terminal 2 will become all domestic na po,” Bryan Co, MIAA Assistant General Manager said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“This will include domestic flights of the Philippine Airlines at kasama na rin po ang [and this also includes] Philippines AirAsia,” Co added.

Co said that the reassignment of flights will improve NAIA’s immigration system and manpower at the airport.

“By doing this, we’re making the terminal design in accordance to what it is intended for, at mag i-increase din ang ating terminal capacity sa Terminal 2 by 20% to 25%, because it will be dedicated for only domestic flights,” Co said.

Co said that NAIA Terminal 2 was originally built for domestic flights.

“Kung napansin iyo, when you arrive sa international flights ng Terminal 2 ang mga pasilidad ay medyo masikip dahil linagyan lang po ng mga immigration, customs area,” Co said.

PAL and AirAsia international flights bound for the United States, Canada and the Middle East will be moved to NAIA Terminal 1 starting December.

