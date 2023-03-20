Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos to continue Duterte’s infra projects through Build Better More Program

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos11 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration will continue well-studied infrastructure projects from former President Rodrigo Duterte for the benefit of the nation.

In his vlog, Marcos shared that his administration has approved 194 high-impact infrastructure projects under the “Build Better More” program worth over P9 trillion.

Out of the 194 projects, 123 are initiatives under the current administration while the remaining 71 were from his predecessor. All were eyed to address digital connectivity, flood control, irrigation, water supply, health, power, and energy.

According to Marcos, a lot of infrastructure projects end up getting discarded during the transition of administrations and it must be corrected.

Further, he revealed seven infrastructure development benefits that his government would continue to push: jobs, traffic solutions, food security, climate change, digitalization, electricity, and tourism.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos11 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration

Yearbook, grad photo not required for international travel, BI says

10 hours ago
tulfo

Raffy Tulfo senses turf war in human trafficking incident at NAIA

10 hours ago
airport immigration 1

PH Immigration intensifies efforts vs illegal aliens hiding in provinces

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 20T132125.053

UAE announces cannon firing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for Ramadan 2023

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button