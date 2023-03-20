Marcos to continue Duterte’s infra projects through Build Better More Program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration will continue well-studied infrastructure projects from former President Rodrigo Duterte for the benefit of the nation.

In his vlog, Marcos shared that his administration has approved 194 high-impact infrastructure projects under the “Build Better More” program worth over P9 trillion.

Out of the 194 projects, 123 are initiatives under the current administration while the remaining 71 were from his predecessor. All were eyed to address digital connectivity, flood control, irrigation, water supply, health, power, and energy.

According to Marcos, a lot of infrastructure projects end up getting discarded during the transition of administrations and it must be corrected.

Further, he revealed seven infrastructure development benefits that his government would continue to push: jobs, traffic solutions, food security, climate change, digitalization, electricity, and tourism.