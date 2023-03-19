Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE hikes egg, poultry prices temporarily

The Ministry of Economy has announced the approval of the temporary increase in prices of eggs and poultry products in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Ministry, the price hike has been temporarily set at 13 percent and will be assessed within six months.

Earlier, the ministry conducted an analytical study to determine demand on the prices of egg and chicken products, which concluded that a justified increase could range between 13 and 20 percent. The study’s findings were then submitted to the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, which recommended that the raise be approved at a maximum rate of 13 percent.

The Ministry clarified that the price increase would aid poultry and egg producers from the adverse effects of high production costs.

With this, producers could continue to sell eggs and poultry products at a stable and reasonable price, in enough number of supplies to satisfy all consumer demands without compromising supply chains and market efficiency.

