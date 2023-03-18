Oman offers 14-day visa free entry for over 100 countries

Travelers from more than 100 countries can now visit Oman without having to obtain a visa.

This, after the Royal Oman Police has released a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.

The new move will allow those eligible to enter Oman for up to 14 days visa-free, making it attractive to tourists around the world.

Travelers from countries included in the list of those able to make the most of visa-free travel to Oman now include:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Paraguay

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Venezuela

United States of America

Tourists from the included countries who wish to settle longer than 14 days in Oman can extend their visa-free stay for an additional 14 days but must pay a fee.

Moreover, the new update allows some Indian tourists to obtain a visa on arrival in Oman.

They must have an entry visa from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, Japan, or have a resident permit of one of the GCC countries, and work in a profession approved by the Oman government.