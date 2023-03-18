Oman offers 14-day visa free entry for over 100 countries

Travelers from more than 100 countries can now visit Oman without having to obtain a visa.
This, after the Royal Oman Police has released a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.
The new move will allow those eligible to enter Oman for up to 14 days visa-free, making it attractive to tourists around the world.
Travelers from countries included in the list of those able to make the most of visa-free travel to Oman now include:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- United States of America
Tourists from the included countries who wish to settle longer than 14 days in Oman can extend their visa-free stay for an additional 14 days but must pay a fee.
Moreover, the new update allows some Indian tourists to obtain a visa on arrival in Oman.
They must have an entry visa from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, Japan, or have a resident permit of one of the GCC countries, and work in a profession approved by the Oman government.