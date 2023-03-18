Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman offers 14-day visa free entry for over 100 countries

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos20 seconds ago

Travelers from more than 100 countries can now visit Oman without having to obtain a visa.

This, after the Royal Oman Police has released a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.

The new move will allow those eligible to enter Oman for up to 14 days visa-free, making it attractive to tourists around the world.

Travelers from countries included in the list of those able to make the most of visa-free travel to Oman now include:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Paraguay
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • United States of America

Tourists from the included countries who wish to settle longer than 14 days in Oman can extend their visa-free stay for an additional 14 days but must pay a fee.

Moreover, the new update allows some Indian tourists to obtain a visa on arrival in Oman.

They must have an entry visa from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, Japan, or have a resident permit of one of the GCC countries, and work in a profession approved by the Oman government.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos20 seconds ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

beggar iStock 1265144186

Dubai Police warns vs begging after man arrested with 300,000 dirhams in artificial limbs

36 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 17 at 16.12.35

Overcoming Challenges in Project Management

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 18 at 10.56.35

Journey to Net Zero: Retrofitting the UAE’s Built Environment

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 17 at 15.05.22

Industry 4.0 and AI for Engineers and Architects

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button