UAE government officials and top industry experts to speak at the first Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, the publisher of The Filipino Times, is all set to hold the first ever TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East on March 17, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, UAE.

The first Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East will feature UAE government officials and leading industry experts including Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality, Philippine Embassy, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Obermeyer, Tebodin, and Prime Group as speakers at the event.

The conference, with the theme “Excellence and Sustainability in Building and Designing the Future,” is being organized in support to the UAE’s Year of Sustainability campaign. As part of NPM Group’s CSR initiative, attendance to the forum is free.

The summit will tackle the future of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, zeroing in on GCC Giga and Mega Projects in energy, power, water, transport infrastructure, commercial and residential real estate, and industrial sectors.

It will also discuss the role of Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence in creating new opportunities as well as explain the journey towards net-zero and retrofitting the built environment to increase efficiency of existing structure.

At the end of the summit, the top Filipino engineers and architects in the region will be revealed, honoring their contribution in building and shaping the Middle East’s future.

H.E. Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The Philippines’ relations among its Arab peers emanate from its resilient, hardworking, and creative people. These positive traits are well-exemplified by Filipino engineers and architects whose ingenuity helps shape the Arab World’s march towards sustainable progress. We commend this timely initiative of The Filipino Times as the region and the rest of the world transition towards a green future. Indeed, our people are the Philippines’ best gift to the world.”

Dr Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group—organiser of The Filipino Times Watch List—said: “For decades, Filipino engineers and architects have been essential collaborators of governments and businesses in the Middle East, developing sustainable and livable spaces, and creating innovative solutions that have stood the test of time. It is fitting to acknowledge their invaluable contributions as designers, inventors, and builders of our modern world. The Filipino Times Watch List acknowledges the critical roles they play in meeting current and future needs.”

Hon. Renato Dueñas, Jr. Philippine Consul General in Dubai, and the Northern Emirates, commented: “We salute Filipino engineers and architects in the UAE and the Middle East for maintaining the highest standard in the practice of their profession for many decades. The solid reputation of professionalism, ingenuity, and integrity which they have built for themselves has made them highly sought after not only in this region but across the globe. The Filipino Times Watch List aims to give recognition to some of the best of these professionals and help inspire the future engineers and architects in our homeland.”

Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group, highlighted: “Engineers and architects from the Philippines are play crucial roles to the GCC region’s expansion and development. The opportunities for professionals will be highlighted, and they will leave this summit with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their fields.”

Among the esteemed speakers are Engr. Mohamad Al-Dah, Vice President of Structural Engineers organization; Dr Rajkumar Muthusamy, Senior Robotics Scientist at Dubai Future Foundation; and Manosh De, Urban Planning Expert at Dubai Municipality.

Filipino CEOs and industry partners who will be sharing their insights include Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, CEO of Prime Group; Arch. Christine Erlanda-Espinosa, Associate Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson and Architects, and Engr. Emelyn Martinez, Managing Director at Qualis.

The event will also welcome Arch. Kirby Zalameda, Design Director of Architecture at DLR Group Middle East; Engr. Orandantes Delizo, Project Manager at Tebodin Middle East; Arch. Woderick Pareja, AE Senior Architect at Obermeyer Middle East GmbH; Engr. Leonester Diestro, Asset Lead Retail Delivery Manager at Majid Al Futtaim Properties; Engr. Maynard Theodor Saga, Project Manager at Traxon Technologies; and Arch. James Roy Jimenez, Senior Architect and BIM Manager at Zublin Constructions.

For more information about the summit and to register, please visit the registration link: https://thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/summit/.