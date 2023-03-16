Ayala Land highlights sustainability, growth, projects for 2023

As Ayala Land looks ahead to 2023, it remains focused on sustaining growth, operation efficiency, customer excellence, and innovation towards sustainability.

During the Ayala Land International Sales Media Roundtable held today hosted by The Filipino Times General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, Ayala Land Executive Vice President Meean Dy and Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. President Bing Gumboc shared how Ayala Land participated in nation building by living through its vision of enhancing land and enriching lives.

The event was opened with remarks from Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, Hon. Renato Duenas Jr.

Duenas stressed that “the fact that they (Filipinos) can afford and buy properties is an indication of the success here. It’s a win-win situation for Ayala and the government. It’s a success to the real estate industry and the contributions of our overseas Filipinos in our economy.”

Sustainability

As the Philippines’ leading developer of sustainable estates, Ayala Land offers a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments, that support local economic growth and nation-building.

“We are selling our projects and developments in the Philippines both to Filipinos and non-Filipinos who would like to take part in the very vibrant property market in the country,” said Dy.

Dy noted that a lot of Ayala Land’s investments go to making their estates very connected and commuter-friendly, to walkability, and to parks and open spaces that serve as flood mitigation measures as well. She added that it is very important for them not just the aesthetics, but for safety, security, and the environment.

Mixed-use Estates

For 2023, Ayala Land will launch P110 billion worth of residential developments from P92 billion last year.

Gumboc bared that they will be introducing four new mixed-use estates in Batangas and Bulacan and two in Mindanao this year, doubling the number of estates launched last year.

“We don’t overpromise, and we make sure that we deliver,” said Gumboc.

She revealed that more marketing activities and events are to be expected that will showcase Ayala Land brands including luxury brand, Ayala Land Premier; upscale brand Alveo; mid-scale projects of Avida; and affordable projects from Amaia. These developments will meet the real estate demands of Filipinos and foreign investors interested in investing in the Philippines.

UAE: Fastest growing market

Ayala Land’s presence has been active in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 15 years now. It was 10 years ago when it has established its first Ayala Land International office in the Middle East Region in Dubai, providing boosted confidence and assurance to Filipino and foreign investors as well as offering a seamless home-buying experience for both seasoned property investors and first-time buyers in the UAE.

Notably last year, Ayala Land has recorded a strong sales growth of 157 percent in the UAE, making the country the company’s fastest-growing international market, the majority of which comes from overseas Filipinos.

Further, Ayala Land’s key point of success is defined with the kind of community they create. It is how they improve the quality of life of residents with the continuous growth and rewards of trust as the property investment of choice.