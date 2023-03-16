Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

15 international teams to join MENA Cup in Dubai on March 31

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos9 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

With the support of the Dubai Sports Council, 15 international teams will participate in the “Mena Cup” in Dubai happening on March 31.

Crystal Palace and Southampton of England, Yokohama of Japan, and New York Red Bull of America lead the international teams, and 17 teams from the country.

After the success of the inaugural tournament, the Mena Cup is back for its 2nd International Event. The tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony for more than 600 players, coaches, staff and partners at the JA Beach Hotel, Palmito Garden.

The 6-day tournament will run from March 31 to April 5 at the JA Sports Centre & Shooting Club. The entrance is free for all spectators daily starting from 3:30pm with activities for the family.

32 teams across 4 age groups from U12-U18 will battle it up to become the Mena Cup champions and entrants cover 4 continents and consist of Premiership Clubs Crystal Palace and Southampton FC, similar as the likes of New York Red Bulls, Yokohama FC and Mumbai City FC, alongside the academies of Robbie Fowler and Lukas Poldolski’s club in Poland.

These clubs will face the very best private football academies of the UAE who have qualified from the national tournament in October 2022 consisting of the likes of Miguel Salgado’s Fursan Hispania, Man City Soccer schools, Barca Academy and Go Pro Sports.

