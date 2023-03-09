Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Manny Pacquiao eyes international MPBL in the UAE

Tricia Gajitos50 mins ago

Courtesy of: Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League

Eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao eyes to bring his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to a worldwide audience and it may start with teams from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Entitled the MPBL-UAE, the league will feature a team from each of the seven emirates. Pacquiao shared his vision for the pro league during a recent visit by Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin in General Santos City.

Pacquiao said MPBL continues to grow and its fifth season will begin in Lucena on Saturday with 30 teams.

Pacquiao added that he is still studying the ideal format for an international MPBL but an option would be to line up at least five Filipino players for every overseas team.

With support from the Dubai Sports Council, matches will be played every weekend, with teams facing off in a double-round elimination. The top four teams then progress to the semi-finals, with the finals a best-of-three series.

 

