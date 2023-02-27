The Abrahamic Family House: A house where all are welcome

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the Arab region felt immense joy at Pope Francis’ visit to the UAE in 2019, where he signed a significant agreement with Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb to promote peace and harmony between religions and nations.

Today, four years later, a synagogue, church, and mosque, along with a secular visitor pavilion, stand together in an interfaith complex that encourages goodwill and understanding, known as the Abrahamic House, which was a dream fulfilled for the Pope and Grand Imam.

The complex aims to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence by connecting the history of human civilizations with heavenly messages.

This aligns with the UAE’s values of bringing people and cultures together.

A message of hope and unity

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced the opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi last February 16.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities. As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress,” stated Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Twitter.

The Abrahamic Family House delivers a compelling message of hope and unity, particularly in a world grappling with mounting conflicts and tensions stemming from religious and cultural disparities.

By creating a space where people of different views can come together to learn, pray, and engage in meaningful conversations, the initiative seeks to promote understanding and challenge the prejudices and misconceptions that frequently divide nations.

Equal stature of houses of worship

The Abrahamic Family Home draws attention to the shared principles and similarities across Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

The three remarkable buildings—a mosque, a church, and a synagogue—honor the three Abrahamic religions and lead to a central park where a museum and educational facility will be located.

One of its most notable features is the equal stature of the houses of worship, which share the same external dimensions while respecting the unique architectural codes of each faith.

This design promotes the idea that despite differences in the way we express our faith, there is much that unites us in our shared humanity.

As a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, the Abrahamic Family House serves as a symbol of the country’s dedication to promoting a culture of inclusivity and celebrating the beauty of different faiths coming together under one roof.

The Abrahamic Family House as a model

The project serves as a model for other communities and countries around the world, and it contributes to building a more peaceful future.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, underscores that the Abrahamic Family House is where UAE diversity shines, and unity thrives.

“The Abrahamic Family House is more than just a symbol of unity; it is a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration, and a testament to the power of diversity. It is a safe haven where they can freely express their faith, culture, and traditions, and a testament to the UAE’s commitment to creating a truly inclusive society,” said Dr. Remo.

Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, sees the initiative as a symbol of world for generations to come.

“It is a powerful testament to the goal of the UAE’s wise leaders of building a truly inclusive society. This remarkable multi-faith worship house highlights the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and its embrace of diversity, providing a safe space for more than 200 nationalities, including the 1 million Filipino expatriates in the UAE, to express their faith and connect with one another,” said Ang.

Reactions from Religious Leaders and Followers

The Abrahamic Family House has drawn praise from religious leaders around the world, who see it as a powerful symbol of hope and unity.

Pope Francis has hailed the initiative as a “model for coexistence” and a “pathway to peace in a world thirsty for it.”

In a message to the people of the UAE, the pope said that the Abrahamic Family House is “an important step in the journey of fraternity among believers, and a sign of the greatness of the human family.”

Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi of Washington Hebrew Congregation, described the Abrahamic Family House as “an extraordinary project that reminds us of the power of faith to bring people together and to overcome the divisions that too often separate us.”

The Reverend Canon John Organ, Director of Unity, Faith, and Order at the Anglican Communion, said that the Abrahamic Family House is “a beacon of hope and a powerful symbol of the kind of world we want to live in.”

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Pastor Jesse Medina, Ordained Minister, Philippine General Council of the Assemblies of God Global Ministers, and Churches (PGCAG-GMC) UAE, the Abrahamic House serves as a potential shared assembly space for the moment faith believers have been waiting for.

“I’m okay with the UAE’s openness towards religion. However, what concerns me is the challenge of establishing a unified system of practices and beliefs. As a pastor, I can’t help but wonder if this is a sign of the end times, where there will be a shared assembly area for Christians and other religions, eventually leading to a single unified belief system and the beginning of what we’ve been waiting for,” said Pastor Medina.

Dr. Larissa “Rebecca” Zaplatinskaia, a member of the Jewish Community in the UAE expressed her gratitude to the government in an interview with The Filipino Times.

“May the light of the Almighty always illuminate the kindness, friendliness, hospitality, and nobility of the UAE. Many thanks to the UAE for the fact that this country has become a home for many faiths and religions,” said Dr. Zaplatinskaia.

As a devout Catholic, Erdelfo Jaboli Ilao commends the UAE Government and considers the move inspirational.

“Salute to UAE Government for providing a space for people of different faiths to come together, share their experiences and learn from each other, the Abrahamic Family House is fostering a culture of mutual respect and appreciation that is essential for building a brighter future for all. We are all inspired by this remarkable initiative, and we should support its mission to promote interfaith harmony and understanding,” said Ilao.

Overall, the Abrahamic Family House is more than just a physical structure – it is a symbol of the UAE’s commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, understanding, and coexistence.

It is a project that has the potential to inspire people around the world to look beyond their differences and to find common ground in their shared humanity.

The Abrahamic House will be open to the public starting March 1, 2023.

A QUICK LOOK INTO THE ABRAHAMIC HOUSE

Here are the key structures of The Abrahamic Family House:

1. The Mosque: Celebrating Communal Gathering and Privacy

The mosque is designed to honor tradition and celebrate communal gathering. It allows users to observe the customs of Islamic prayer while providing opportunities for private viewing. The building promotes sequence, layering, and a rhythmic journey that culminates in prayer. The vertical vaults uplift visitors, allowing them to feel enveloped in a space of veneration and historic belief.

2. The Church: Designed for Different Christian Denominations to Worship

The church is designed to promote communal ceremony and togetherness. A water element outside the church’s entrance serves as a ritual of crossing over. The entire interior is in luminous flux throughout the day, reminding visitors of their proximity to the transcendent and divine.

3. The Synagogue: Championing the Virtues of Congregation and Ritual

As the first purpose-built synagogue in the UAE, the synagogue presents a series of architectural thresholds that culminate in a shrouded, sanctified built representation of communal prayer.

The multi-layered facade recalls the Jewish Sukkot festival, where communities build tents as designated areas for gathering and eating. The synagogue aims to bring people together through interwoven spaces that work in service of human scale interactions.