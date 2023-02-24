WEMART Wholesale Department’s business has been Upgraded

Are you in search of a great place that offers wholesale products with the best value for your money and high-quality service?

WEMART Wholesale Department is here to provide you with top-notch wholesale and distribution services at the right time. You can purchase all your food and daily necessities in bulk from us.

WEMART® is a subsidiary of the WENCHAO Group, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Indigo Optima, International City, Dubai. The group’s business includes integrated business, green farming, e-commerce, logistics and transportation, Chinese tea culture, and more, with a global supply chain and a multi-channel procurement team.

After 17 years of development, WEMART Wholesale Department has a mature warehouse management technology, an independent multi-temperature logistics and distribution system, and over 10,000 products across various categories, such as live products, fresh fruits and vegetables, spices, snacks, frozen products, and daily necessities.

We offer VIP customized product supply services to wholesalers, restaurants, corporations, hotels, and exporters from different countries such as China, Vietnam, and the Philippines all year round. Our green farm, independently built and operated for over 10 years, provides a large number of fresh and healthy vegetables stored in multi-purpose facilities to ensure their freshness.

From food to daily necessities, WEMART Wholesale Department provides a diverse product range to meet all the needs of customers who are looking for reliable suppliers. Our professional team operation, fast delivery service, and high-quality customer service make us stand out.

We welcome anyone interested in wholesale business to become our agent and create wealth with us.

Contact Mr. Afeng for any wholesale business and agency inquiries at +971523240096 or send an email to [email protected]

You can also visit Al Al Warsan Warehouse – Warsan 1 St – International City – Dubai and contact: +971588541639 ALLEN for any inquiries please.

If you’re in search of the best value for price in wholesale products and the highest quality of service, contact WEMART today.