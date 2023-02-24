Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Viral LinkedIn post reveals company policy: Employees not allowed to work beyond shift hours

An Indian company’s reminder to employees to go home on time has gone viral on LinkedIn.

The company, which has not been named, issues a warning at the end of each shift that reads: “Warning! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 minutes. PLEASE GO HOME.”

In a post that garnered almost half a million reactions, LinkedIn user Tanvi Khandelwal, an HR specialist, shared a photo of her office desktop screen showing the message.

Khandelwal wrote that her employer supports work-life balance and that the company doesn’t let employees work extra hours.

The post sparked a debate among users about the practicality of such a system and its compatibility with flexible working practices.

