Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Suspect in killing of New Zealand tourist surrenders, denies involvement

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The suspect in the killing of a New Zealand tourist in Makati City has already surrendered to the Philippine National Police.

The suspect identified as John Mhar Manalo was accompanied by his family members when he surrendered to the Pasig police.

Manalo was identified by three witnesses for killing Nicholas Peter Stacey. Manalo tried to ton Stacey when he was walking along the streets of Makati.

Stacey tried to defend his girlfriend during the robbery attempt.

“Sumuko po sa atin ang suspek…Natatakot daw siya, hindi siya involved sa krimen na iyon,” Southern Police Director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft said in an ABS-CBN interview.

The New Zealand government cautions its citizens when traveling to the Philippines following the incident.

“New Zealanders in the Philippines are advised to be security conscious at all times and should avoid walking and travelling at night, particularly to isolated areas. No resistance should be given if you are the victim of a robbery, mugging, or carjacking as this could lead to an escalation in violence,” it said.

The New Zealand government warned that there is a high rate of gun related crimes in the Philippines.

“There are high rates of violent crime throughout the Philippines, including armed robbery, assault and murder. Criminal gangs are active in the Manila area, and have drugged and robbed unsuspecting tourists. Crime is more prevalent at night, particularly in urban areas,” it said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS rescue

DMW and PNP Apprehend illegal recruiter in Laguna

39 mins ago
TFT NEWS wemart wholesale

WEMART Wholesale Department’s business has been Upgraded

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS SHIFT

Viral LinkedIn post reveals company policy: Employees not allowed to work beyond shift hours

4 hours ago
iStock 1167840405

Asian embezzles 49,000 Dirhams, sentenced to two months in prison and deportation

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button