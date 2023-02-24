Suspect in killing of New Zealand tourist surrenders, denies involvement

The suspect in the killing of a New Zealand tourist in Makati City has already surrendered to the Philippine National Police.

The suspect identified as John Mhar Manalo was accompanied by his family members when he surrendered to the Pasig police.

Manalo was identified by three witnesses for killing Nicholas Peter Stacey. Manalo tried to ton Stacey when he was walking along the streets of Makati.

Stacey tried to defend his girlfriend during the robbery attempt.

“Sumuko po sa atin ang suspek…Natatakot daw siya, hindi siya involved sa krimen na iyon,” Southern Police Director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft said in an ABS-CBN interview.

The New Zealand government cautions its citizens when traveling to the Philippines following the incident.

“New Zealanders in the Philippines are advised to be security conscious at all times and should avoid walking and travelling at night, particularly to isolated areas. No resistance should be given if you are the victim of a robbery, mugging, or carjacking as this could lead to an escalation in violence,” it said.

The New Zealand government warned that there is a high rate of gun related crimes in the Philippines.

“There are high rates of violent crime throughout the Philippines, including armed robbery, assault and murder. Criminal gangs are active in the Manila area, and have drugged and robbed unsuspecting tourists. Crime is more prevalent at night, particularly in urban areas,” it said.