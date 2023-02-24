Limited Time Offer: Ultimate Korean Buffet at Sumibiya Restaurant, Radisson Blu Dubai – 3 for 300 Promotion!

Are you a foodie looking for a new dining experience in Dubai? Look no further than Sumibiya Restaurant at Radisson Blu.

For a limited time only, Sumibiya is offering a special promotion: 3 for 300 only for their Unlimited Korean Buffet.

This unbeatable offer includes a mouth-watering selection of grilled meats, seafood, cooked Korean dishes, and Banchan (Korean vegetable side dishes).

At Sumibiya, you can enjoy a Korean BBQ dining experience, where you get to cook your own meat on a grill right at your table. This means you get to enjoy your food freshly grilled and cooked to your liking.

The restaurant offers a range of meats to choose from, including chicken, beef, lamb, salmon, shrimp, and other seafod. Whether you’re a meat-lover or seafood enthusiast, Sumibiya has something for everyone.

But that’s not all – the restaurant also serves a variety of cooked Korean dishes such as japchae, kimchi, and Korean fried rice.

The meat is freshly prepared, and it will definitely tempt your taste buds. And let’s not forget about the Banchan – the delicious Korean vegetable side dishes that accompany every meal.

You’ll get to sample a range of Banchan at Sumibiya, from traditional Korean pickles to savory stir-fried vegetables.

Sumibiya’s Unlimited Korean BBQ Buffet is open until 11:00pm, making it the perfect spot for an after-work dinner with friends or family.

The restaurant is located in the heart of Dubai at Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer – the promo is available until March 3, 2023.

Gather your friends and family and head over to Sumibiya for a dining experience like no other.

Indulge in an array of delicious Korean dishes and enjoy the unique yakiniku-style dining that Sumibiya is famous for.

Book your table now by calling 04 205 7033 and experience the best of Korean cuisine in Dubai!