2 days to go! Join Bluewaters Island for UAE first ‘Bubble Run’ event

Cool Events, the leading provider across the experience-led and fun run events category, who have delivered standout events across 44 US states to date, today announced expansion into the UAE, with the first event of an exciting calendar of UAE experiences, the BUBBLE RUN™, to take place in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island on Sunday, February 26th.

Presented by yoga and fitness studio franchise, TruFusion, which, alongside Cool Events is part of The Original Fit Factory’s ecosystem of products and services that deliver physical and mental health benefits to communities across the world, the inaugural event represents a highly anticipated addition to the UAE’s sporting calendar.

Aimed at providing families, friends, colleagues and others with an alternative take on having fun whilst staying active, the event is expected to see over 3,000 excited runners descend on Bluewaters to navigate their way through 3km of foamy fun in one of Dubai’s most scenic locations, the course itself complete with multiple bubble zones where runners will be covered head to toe by giant foam cannons.

As the official launch of Cool Events UAE, the BUBBLE RUN™marks the first of several exciting new experiences with sister event FoamGlow and another Bubble Run already confirmed for March and April respectively, and the introduction of Cool Events’ unique events in the UAE represents an important step in their plans to expand across the wider MENA region.

Dubai’s 2030 vision of becoming ‘the world’s most active city’ was a major factor behind Cool Events’ decision to select the UAE as the starting point for their international growth.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Bubble Run to Dubai. This is a unique and exciting event that is designed to offer a fun and non-competitive fitness experience to participants of all ages and abilities. Our goal is to encourage everyone to stay active and healthy!” said Cedric Betis, Group Managing Director of International Operations.

A fun-filled day for all the family

All kinds of family-friendly entertainment will accompany the main event, including cultural performances, activities for youngsters and a DJ to keep participants and cheering crowds excited and on their feet.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the event is designed to offer an inclusive and non-competitive healthy activity with runners of all ages and abilities welcome to take part and enjoy the bubbly fun.

Kicking off bright and early, gates will open at 07:00am before the first runners set off from Ain Dubai Bluewaters, at 08:00am. The course will take in 3km of iconic views of the Dubai skyline and surrounding shores before crossing the finishing line where all bubble runners will receive a medal and goodie bag complete with gifts from event partners.

Tickets to participate start from AED 60 / USD 16 and online registration will close at 11:59pm on Friday 24th February 2023. Register today through the link here. Follow @theFilipinoTimes to receive all updates.

