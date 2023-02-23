Tough Mudder Makes a Comeback in Ras Al Khaimah – World Renowned Obstacle Course Challenge Returns to Ras Al Khaimah this March

Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is set to make a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah on March 18 in RAK Properties Mina Al Arab. Following the success and high demand from its previous annual events, Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder are back once again for thousands of new and returning Mudder’s to come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit. Register now at www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/rasalkhaimah to secure tickets, starting from AED 140 for the Tough Mudder course and AED 70 for the Mini Mudder.

Returning to Ras Al Khaimah for its fifth year, Tough Mudder will reveal a selection of nail biting and exciting obstacles over the coming weeks. Amongst those returning are Electroshock Therapy (the last thing standing between you and the finish is just a short, muddy sprint. It couldn’t be that bad, right? This field of dangling wires delivers a punch at 10,000 volts. It’s Tough Mudder’s way of saying congratulations) and Blockness, an epic yet tricky obstacle where Mudders will have to push, pull and roll their way through 60ft of slick, rotating barriers. With a little help from those around you, you can rock and roll your way through one of Tough Mudder’s highest-rated obstacles and take teamwork to a whole new level.

The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20 obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13’s with 13 obstacles. Mini Mudder will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.

A stunning water-front community, Mina Al Arab’s lush green landscapes, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches are set to provide Tough Mudder participants with a unique experience.

For more information and to sign up to participate, visit www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/rasalkhaimah.