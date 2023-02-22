Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Enjoy the mouthwatering dishes at WEMART’s Tasty Yue Restaurant

WEMART’s Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant has solidified its position as one of Dubai’s most well-liked Chinese dining establishments thanks to its large menu, reasonable rates, and welcoming service.

Known for offering authentic Chinese food and having a wide selection of fresh seafood, Dubai residents are becoming more and more hooked with Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant.

They provide a variety of fresh seafood dishes that are in high demand. Seafood fans can feast at Tasty Yue Restaurant on King Crabs, Mud Crabs, Scallops, Razor Clams, Australian Red Lobster, Geoduck, Grouper, Eel, Live Shrimps, Abalone, and more.

All of their dishes are created by professionals in traditional Cantonese style. Tasty Yue has a group of talented and seasoned chefs who create all these mouthwatering and nourishing meals for WEMART’s customers.

The restaurant features everything for everyone, including dim sum, vegetable selections, fried rice, and noodle dishes, as well as steamed chicken Xiao Long Bun, pan-fried turnip cake, baked chicken with scallions, stir-fried mutton with scallions, and fried seafood rice with shredded eggs.

The restaurant offers a number of combo meals with meat items that may be ordered as takeaways. You can try their “Breakfast Set Menu” for only AED 42 available for take away only. Tasty Yue Seafood restaurant also offers a “Sunday Dim Sum Brunch” promotion every Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm for only AED 99, making it the ideal weekend relish for foodies available for dine-in only.

You can savor their mouth-watering dishes by making a reservation and calling: 0508430678 or purchasing your favorite Tasty Yue dishes and have them delivered straight to your doorstep through the food delivery app, Talabat.

The logistics team behind Tasty Yue also makes sure that the food is delivered on time and that it stays fresh.

Visit Tasty Yue Restaurant
Address: Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Buiding B, shop2-1 – 1 – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai
FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL: 050 843 0678

